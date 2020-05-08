NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, China International Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,367.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,119.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,927.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,172.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $36,166,939. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

