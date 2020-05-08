Derby & Company Inc. Has $407,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Derby & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $303.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,303.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

