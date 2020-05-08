Cwm LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,791,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,536 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,222,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,433,000 after acquiring an additional 340,334 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,991,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,018,000 after acquiring an additional 502,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $70,716,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $39,180,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apollo Global Management news, COO Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $119,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Ducey bought 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $58,973.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,675,349 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,556. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

NYSE:APO opened at $43.00 on Friday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 43.43%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

