Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 49.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,450 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $303.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,303.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.06 and its 200-day moving average is $280.06. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

