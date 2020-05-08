1,568 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Derby & Company Inc.

Derby & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,568 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $183.60 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,392.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

