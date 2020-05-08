Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Fisher Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,456,344 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,646 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.2% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Microsoft worth $3,383,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after buying an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $183.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,392.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

