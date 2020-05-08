Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.2% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

