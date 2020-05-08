Stephen P. Cortinovis Sells 1,500 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $89,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Plexus stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.06. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.22 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

