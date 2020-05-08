Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $929,000 Stock Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 72.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $2,815,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth $4,185,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,174,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $29.78.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Establishment Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

