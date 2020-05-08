Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,614 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average is $81.41. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

