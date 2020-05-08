Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,326 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,943,000 after buying an additional 181,730 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,582,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,328,000 after buying an additional 593,792 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,312,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,830,000 after buying an additional 576,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

WAL opened at $32.75 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $180,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,807 shares in the company, valued at $10,015,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

