Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,913,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after purchasing an additional 991,076 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,516,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,601,000 after purchasing an additional 525,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

NYSE:YUM opened at $84.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.28.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,534 shares of company stock worth $5,740,409. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

