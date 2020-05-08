Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 75.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,379,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $288.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.63 and a 200-day moving average of $304.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

