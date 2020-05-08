Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 7,810 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

NYSE GE opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

