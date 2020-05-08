Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $1.24 Million in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.08% of NIC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGOV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in NIC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,188,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in NIC by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 218,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIC by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of NIC by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 31,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGOV. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. NIC Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.32.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. NIC had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

