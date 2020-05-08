Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,615 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of UMB Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,197,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. UMB Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $71.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.91). UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $272.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

