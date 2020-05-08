Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,367 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Simmons First National as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 97.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 24.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 62.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

SFNC stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.98. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.03 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $291,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,517,067.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,460.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 43,219 shares in the company, valued at $787,882.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

