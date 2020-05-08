Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,947,183,000 after acquiring an additional 88,399 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,190,000 after acquiring an additional 860,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,177,103,000 after buying an additional 89,352 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after buying an additional 1,181,976 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,500,000 after buying an additional 214,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $280.80 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

