Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,202 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 334.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 194,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 150,144 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,163,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 29.1% in the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 14,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in American Water Works by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 28,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.90.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,166.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWK stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $141.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.40%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.