Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.19% of BRT Apartments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 10.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $146.51 million, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. BRT Apartments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley downgraded BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

