Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William B. Berry purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $951,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

CLR stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.52.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

