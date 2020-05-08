Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 4,482 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.5% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $197.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.85. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.04 and a fifty-two week high of $201.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.84.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $100,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,527.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

