Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 29,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $284.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.31.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $2,330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,651,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,063,422 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $213.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.40 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

