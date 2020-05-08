CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 58,077 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,077 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Herbert Simon bought 188,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 190,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,929. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Simon bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593 in the last ninety days. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $177.93.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.