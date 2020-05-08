CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.23 Million Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,180,453.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.21.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $249.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

