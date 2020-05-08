CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 15,564 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,564 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,804,000 after purchasing an additional 122,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $101.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.91. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.95.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

