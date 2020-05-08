CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

NYSE TIF opened at $128.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.49. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

