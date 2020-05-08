CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Corteva by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $122,993,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Corteva by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Corteva by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,026,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,524,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.95.

Corteva stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

