JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.1% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $157,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $275.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

