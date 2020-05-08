R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 250 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 12,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 201,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,029,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

Shares of JPM opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.