Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 19,066 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Edison International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,110,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,106 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,182 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,840,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,900,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,721,000 after purchasing an additional 879,793 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

NYSE:EIX opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

