Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,838 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $133.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average is $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.