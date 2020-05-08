Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 247 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,031,000 after acquiring an additional 879,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $106,990,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 683.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 287,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,278,000 after purchasing an additional 250,709 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,144.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 251,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 231,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,196,000 after buying an additional 177,498 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $141.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.55.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

