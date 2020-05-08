Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 94,377 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94,377 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 309,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,791,000 after acquiring an additional 109,558 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 23,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $132.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.88.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

