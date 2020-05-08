Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $535.63.

Shares of CHTR opened at $514.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $546.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $460.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.18.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $10,479,704. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

