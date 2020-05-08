Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,538 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $155.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $215.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

