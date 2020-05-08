Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 368.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGN opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $660.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. MSG Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $22.56.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MSGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. MSG Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

