AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $107.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $103.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABBV. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $84.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.