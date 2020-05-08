Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 23,400 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 1,300.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,316,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,599,000 after buying an additional 1,267,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,387,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,026,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 517,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 236,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

SBGI stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.