37,011 Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,031,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after buying an additional 630,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Select Medical by 14,292.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 443,067 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 734,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,139,000 after buying an additional 311,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Select Medical from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $322,800.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at $180,091,824.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEM opened at $14.37 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.