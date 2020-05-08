Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Southern (NYSE:SO) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $61.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

SO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus raised Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.11.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $54.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.44. Southern has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,110 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,567,000 after buying an additional 310,440 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,302,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

