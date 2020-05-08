Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 40.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 25.3% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 38.0% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 29.6% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 312.6% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

AMZN stock opened at $2,367.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,119.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,927.16. The firm has a market cap of $1,172.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $36,166,939. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

