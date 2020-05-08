Capstone Financial Group Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.7% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,367.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,119.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1,927.16. The firm has a market cap of $1,172.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

