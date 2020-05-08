Cwm LLC Cuts Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $275.74 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $310.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.64 and its 200 day moving average is $267.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.18.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total transaction of $440,233.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,339.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total value of $1,791,886.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,508 shares of company stock worth $11,533,127. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

