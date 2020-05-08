MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,722 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $183.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.85. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,392.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

