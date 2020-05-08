Palladium Partners LLC Has $62.90 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.2% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $303.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,303.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

