MV Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.8% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $303.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,303.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

