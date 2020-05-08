Cowen Prime Services LLC Invests $406,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $303.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.06. The company has a market cap of $1,303.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

