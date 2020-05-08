Cowen Prime Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cowen Prime Services LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. State Street Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.60 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,392.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

