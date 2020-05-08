American Research & Management Co. Has $4.25 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,945 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $183.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,392.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.